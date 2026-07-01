Left lane closed due to crash in I-75 construction zone

DAYTON — Officers responded to a crash in the Interstate 75 construction zone on Wednesday.

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The crash happened just before 6:25 a.m. in the contraflow lane on northbound I-75 near Stanley Avenue.

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OHGO cameras show that the crash is in the contraflow lane.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash, and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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