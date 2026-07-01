Woman found guilty of selling fentanyl that led to overdose death learns punishment

RICHMOND, Indiana — A woman who was arrested in connection with an overdose death in 2024 has learned her punishment.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Kimberly Jo Smith was arrested outside her home in Dayton by Richmond officers and members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office R.A.N.G.E. team in August 2024.

She was arrested on an initial charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. She was held in the Montgomery County Jail before being extradited to Wayne County, Indiana.

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The Richmond Police Department shared on social media that on May 29, 2026, Smith was found guilty by a Wayne County Superior Court 2 jury of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony.

The department added that the conviction marks the first successful conviction resulting from a Richmond Police Department investigation under Indiana’s Dealing Resulting in Death statute.

On June 26, Smith was sentenced to 40 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

“The Richmond Police Department remains committed to holding those who distribute dangerous narcotics accountable, especially when their actions result in the tragic loss of life,” the department said in its social media post. “This case demonstrates the department’s continued commitment to conducting thorough investigations, working closely with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, and seeking justice for victims and their families.”

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