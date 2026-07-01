UPDATE: All lanes closed due to crash on I-70 in Clark County; At least 1 injured

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is at the scene with the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.

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The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near U.S. 68.

All eastbound lanes are closed on I-70.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported a person to an area hospital.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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