UPDATE: All lanes open after disabled semi in I-75 construction zone

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @ 6:15 A.M.

All lanes are back open after a disabled semi impacted traffic on Interstate 75 early Wednesday.

A broken-down semi blocked the contraflow lane on northbound I-75 between Wagner Ford and Needmore Roads.

Deputies reopened the contraflow lane around 6:15 a.m.

-INITIAL STORY-

A disabled semi impacted traffic on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County early Wednesday.

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WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta has the latest information and alternative routes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies responded around 4:50 a.m. to a reported disabled semi on southbound I-75 near Wagner Ford Road in the contraflow lane

OHGO cameras show that traffic is not moving in the contraflow lane in the I-75 construction zone.

Scanner traffic indicates that deputies are blocking the entrance to the contraflow lane on I-75 between State Route 4 and Stanley Avenue.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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