Woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to overdose death arrested

DAYTON — A woman was arrested in Dayton Tuesday in connection to an overdose death.

Kimberly Jo Smith was arrested outside her home in Dayton by Richmond officers and members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office R.A.N.G.E. team.

She is facing an initial charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.

Smith is in custody of the Montgomery County jail and will be extradited to Wayne County, Indiana to face charges.

We will continue to follow this story

