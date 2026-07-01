1 injured after crash in Darke County intersection

DARKE COUNTY — One person was injured after a crash in a Darke County intersection on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 4:35 p.m. on June 29, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Preble County-Butler Township Road and Hollansburg-Arcanum Road for a two-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevy Blazer driven by 22-year-old Caitlin Robison of New Madison was stopped at the northbound stop sign at Preble County-Butler Township Road.

Robison attempted to proceed north through the intersection when she was struck by a westbound Chevy 3500 truck, driven by 49-year-old Seth Flory of Eldorado, who failed to stop at the westbound stop sign.

Robison was transported to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries, and Flory was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]