1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles sideswipe each other in Darke County

Darke County — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles sideswiped each other in Darke County on Monday.

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Around 10:37 a.m. on June 29, crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

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The preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Altima driven by 23-year-old Kaitlyn Gonzalez of Greenville was traveling eastbound on Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road.

A Chevy Trax operated by 24-year-old Austin Knapp of West Manchester was traveling westbound.

Both vehicles sideswiped at the centerline, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzalez was taken to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries, and Knapp was treated and released from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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