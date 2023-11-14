Dayton Gets Real: New grocery store opening today with purpose to ‘eliminate’ local food desert

TROTWOOD — A new grocery store is about to open today in Trotwood.

The grand opening of the new Gordon Food Service (GFS) store will take place today at 9 a.m. at the 5000 block of Salem Avenue.

It will open in the former Best Buy Building.

When the GFS doors open today, city leaders hope this new store will eliminate a food desert.

News Center 7 saw countless people show up Monday to see if the store was open.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said the nearest full-service grocery store is Food Town on West Third Street.

It’s about a 10-minute drive from the new GFS but much farther for people living in the northern part of Trotwood.

Hershovitz says in a city that is mostly seniors, that can be an added burden.

One person told News Center7 on Monday that she is happy to see this store will finally be open.

“It’ll be nice not to have to go all the way across town to shop and they have everything that you need,” said Rose Anderson.

Hershovitz reports this will not be any typical GFS store where it’s mostly bulk items. It will have a focus on seasonal produce, fresh meats, and grab-and-go meals.

Mayor McDonald told News Center 7 this will make a big difference.

“They’ve had to leave the community to be able to get their needs met,” she said. “That’s very challenging for many seniors in our communities.

The store will be open from 7 am. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will open at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

