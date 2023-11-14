New grocery store to open in local ‘food desert’

TROTWOOD — Shoppers in Trotwood will have a new store to go to starting Tuesday.

Nov. 14 is the big day for Gordon Food Service.

The new store will be open just in time for the holidays.

“The amount of service that will be offered to citizens here will really fill that need that we’ve had for a long time from not having a grocery store,” Mayor Mary McDonald said.

The full-service grocery store will open in the former Best Buy building on Salem Avenue.

McDonald said the nearest store is Food Town on West Third Street.

With Tuesday’s Grand Opening people will no longer have to travel outside the city to get fresh fruits and vegetables.

Rose Anderson said she plans to be there on Tuesday.

“It will be nice not to have to go all the way across town to shop and they have everything that you need,” Anderson said.

The store will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.









