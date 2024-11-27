Dayton comes up short for 2nd straight game in Maui, loses to No. 5 Iowa State

MAUI — The Dayton Flyers came up short against a nationally ranked team for the second straight game in the Maui Invitational.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They lost to No. 5 Iowa State, 89-84, Tuesday night at the Lahaina Civic Center.

It came less than 24 hours after UD lost to No. 12 North Carolina, 92-90.

TRENDING STORIES:

Malachi Smith led the Flyers with a career-high 22 points and dished out nine assists to lead four Dayton Flyers in double-figures. Enoch Cheeks had 16, Zed Key scored 15 points, and Nate Santos added 12.

Dayton led 41-37 at halftime. But the Cyclones built a nine-point lead, 63-54.

UD fought back as Cheeks’ three-pointer reclaimed the lead, 74-72, with 5:12 left. Iowa State scored five straight points to go up, 77-74. Smith’s layup reclaimed the advantage, 78-77, with 3:33 remaining.

Key’s dunk tied the game at 81-81 with 1:20 to play. But Key was called for a flagrant foul with 44 seconds left. Keshon Gilbert made both free throws and added a layup to increase it to 85-81. The Cyclones never looked back.

Gilbert led all scorers with 24 points while Curtis Jones added 19 for Iowa State.

Dayton’s final game in the Maui Invitational will be early Thursday morning when they play No. 2 UConn at midnight.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



