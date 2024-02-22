Dayton City Commission passes ‘Nuisance Party’ ordinance

DAYTON — City leaders passed a proposed ordinance to crack down on nuisance parties in Dayton.

The Dayton City Commission unanimously passed an ordinance Wednesday night that would allow officers to charge anyone who does not immediately return to their homes if they’ve been informed their gathering is a nuisance party.

Mayor Jeffrey Mims, along with Commissioners Matt Joseph, Darryl Fairchild, and Shenise Turner-Sloss all voted in favor of the ordinance Wednesday night at the Dayton City Commission Meeting.

News Center 7 previously reported that Dayton Police presented the case on the “nuisance party law” earlier this month to the city commission.

They wanted city leaders to make the move so they could with any out-of-control parties before St. Patrick’s Day.

They said students simply gathering isn’t a nuisance party, but when cars are damaged or overturned, and bottles are thrown at officers, that would be considered a “nuisance.”

“At times there have been situations where our officers are in harm’s way as well as other community members,” Assistant Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson told News Center 7 earlier this month.

He said if a party is classified as a nuisance and officers order everyone to leave, anyone not doing that could be arrested and charged with a minor misdemeanor.

News Center 7 also reached out to the University of Dayton about the proposed change, they said:

“We maintain a solid partnership with the Dayton Police Department and the City of Dayton and are in favor of a measure that could enhance the safety of our students, campus community, and first responders.”

“We want to get ahead of the curve, again we want to get this tool on the books as soon as possible to allow them to break up parties,” Henderson said.





