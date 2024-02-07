Crackdown on ‘nuisance’ parties explored as UD students gear up for St. Paddy’s celebrations

DAYTON — City leaders are wanting to crack down on nuisance parties in Dayton.

The legislation would allow Dayton officers to charge anyone who doesn’t immediately return to their homes if they’ve been informed their gathering is a nuisance party.

A popular St. Patrick’s Day celebration at a local university could be the first big event where the crackdown could come into play.

