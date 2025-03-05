Dave Chappelle meets Dayton basketball team after watching comeback win at UD Arena

DAYTON — Did you see who attended Tuesday night’s Dayton Flyer basketball game at the UD Arena?

Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle had a courtside seat for Tuesday night’s game at the UD Arena.

The longtime Yellow Springs resident watched Dayton Flyers complete a double-digit comeback over Saint Louis, 75-67.

The UD men’s basketball posted photos of Chappelle on social media.

“Just a couple of legends after a big win,” Dayton Flyers Basketball said on its Facebook page.

Chappelle met the team and Coach Anthony Grant after the game.

“I’ll be back,” he told Grant in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Chappelle also posed with players in a video that appeared on social media.

UD improved to 21-9 overall and 11-7 in the Atlantic 10.

Goodnight & Go Flyers ✈️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jj4l6xB3Ym — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) March 5, 2025

