Dave Chappelle meets Dayton basketball team after watching comeback win at UD Arena

By WHIO Staff
Comedian Dave Chappelle meets UD Men's Basketball Coach Anthony Grant Photo contributed by Dayton Flyer Basketball (via Facebook) (Erik Schelkun/Dayton Flyer Basketball (via Facebook))
DAYTON — Did you see who attended Tuesday night’s Dayton Flyer basketball game at the UD Arena?

Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle had a courtside seat for Tuesday night’s game at the UD Arena.

The longtime Yellow Springs resident watched Dayton Flyers complete a double-digit comeback over Saint Louis, 75-67.

The UD men’s basketball posted photos of Chappelle on social media.

“Just a couple of legends after a big win,” Dayton Flyers Basketball said on its Facebook page.

Chappelle met the team and Coach Anthony Grant after the game.

“I’ll be back,” he told Grant in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Chappelle also posed with players in a video that appeared on social media.

UD improved to 21-9 overall and 11-7 in the Atlantic 10.

