Dave Chappelle meets Dayton basketball team after watching comeback win at UD Arena

DAYTON — Did you see who attended Tuesday night’s Dayton Flyer basketball game at the UD Arena?
Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle had a courtside seat for Tuesday night’s game at the UD Arena.
The longtime Yellow Springs resident watched Dayton Flyers complete a double-digit comeback over Saint Louis, 75-67.
The UD men’s basketball posted photos of Chappelle on social media.
“Just a couple of legends after a big win,” Dayton Flyers Basketball said on its Facebook page.
Chappelle met the team and Coach Anthony Grant after the game.
“I’ll be back,” he told Grant in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Chappelle also posed with players in a video that appeared on social media.
UD improved to 21-9 overall and 11-7 in the Atlantic 10.
