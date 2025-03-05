2 hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two females were shot in Springfield Tuesday afternoon, according to a Springfield police lieutenant.
The shooting occurred near Little Joe’s on 1222 S Center Street around 3:30 p.m.
The lieutenant said the females sustained non-life-threatening injuries and drove themselves to the hospital.
Police have no suspects at this time.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
