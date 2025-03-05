Rain, snow, gusty winds possible next 36 hours; wind advisory in effect this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see everything from rain, gusty winds, and snow showers over the next 36 hours.

A Wind Advisory continues for all counties except Randolph, Indiana, until 5 a.m. today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking this system. She will have the latest impacts LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. through 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

MORNING:

We will see rain and strong winds with gusts reaching nearly 45 mph. Rainfall totals of a quarter of an inch to half an inch are possible as the first round exits between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Temperatures are in the low to mid-50s to start this morning. Ritz says they will fall throughout the day.

Expect wet roads and tough driving due to the winds for high-profile vehicles.

WEDNESDAY:

There will be a break from the rain late this morning before another bath moves in on the back end of the area of low pressure, Ritz states.

Wind gusts will stay strong, over 40 mph at times. They will shift to the north and allow temperatures to drop throughout the day.

“After about 3 p.m. is when you can expect colder air, and the rain will transition over to snow. Snow showers will continue into early Thursday morning. It will take a while for the ground to be cold enough for the snow to stick, but eventually, a dusting to half an inch will be possible, mainly on the grass. Isolated areas may see 1 inch of snow,” said Ritz.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers will exit, but clouds and flurries may linger for a while in the morning. It will be cold and breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group