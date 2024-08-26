Dangerous heat continues, few chances of rain this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see a stretch of very warm temperatures this week.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING how hot it will get and TIMING when we could see relief this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Heat Tips Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Temperatures started in the upper 60s and low 70s Monday morning.

We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid-90s, according to Ritz.

The heat index values will also be in the 90s.

Today's forecast Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast for Monday through 5 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Temperatures will remain in the 90s throughout the week and heat indices could exceed 100 degrees on Wednesday, Ritz says.

A heat advisory could be issued.

There will be limited rain chances at this time.

We will update this story.

