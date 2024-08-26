Dangerous heat continues, few chances of rain this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see a stretch of very warm temperatures this week.
Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is TRACKING how hot it will get and TIMING when we could see relief this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.
Temperatures started in the upper 60s and low 70s Monday morning.
We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid-90s, according to Ritz.
The heat index values will also be in the 90s.
Temperatures will remain in the 90s throughout the week and heat indices could exceed 100 degrees on Wednesday, Ritz says.
A heat advisory could be issued.
There will be limited rain chances at this time.
