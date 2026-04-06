Coroner IDs man killed in shooting near Dayton Children’s

DAYTON — The man killed in a shooting in Dayton on Sunday has been identified.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the intersection of Valley Street and Stanley Avenue around 6:15 a.m.

Police found Jacob Bowlin, 41, dead in a side yard, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

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Bowlin had been shot in the chest, according to police.

Police said they have identified a potential suspect vehicle.

In a 911 call, a man told dispatchers that a friend of his had been shot.

“He’s just laying here, he’s not moving,” the man tells dispatchers.

He said his friend “got into it with some boys.”

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating.

We will continue to follow this story.

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