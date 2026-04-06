Deputies investigate crash in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Deputies are investigating a crash that happened early Monday morning in a Dayton neighborhood.

The initial call came out at 12:23 a.m. to the intersection of Kathleen Avenue and Pointview Avenue for a traffic stop, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Fire and EMS crews were also dispatched to the scene for a vehicle accident, according to the dispatcher.

Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

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