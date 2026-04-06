UPDATE: SUV hits home, causes significant damage in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:35 P.M.

A home sustained damage after an SUV hit it in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Photos show that an SUV ended up on the front porch. It caused structural damage to the house.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Police responded to a reported vehicle into a home in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday.

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Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of W. Fairview Avenue on a reported vehicle into a home, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.

>>PHOTOS: Large hole in house after SUV hits home in Dayton

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information about the crash is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 9 SUV House W Fairview Dayton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff SUV House W Fairview Dayton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff SUV House W Fairview Dayton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff SUV House W Fairview Dayton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff SUV House W Fairview Dayton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff SUV House W Fairview Dayton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff SUV House W Fairview Dayton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff SUV House W Fairview Dayton Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

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