Area police catch several children reportedly riding pit bikes, mopeds illegally

RICHMOND, IN — Area police have issued a warning after catching several juveniles for reportedly illegally riding pit bikes and mopeds last week.

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The Richmond Police Department said in a social media post that officers were involved in two separate pursuits on April 2.

“If you run from our officers, you’re not getting away with something. You’re creating a dangerous situation for everyone around you, and we’re going to respond every single time,” said Kyle Weatherly, Richmond Police Chief.

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The department added that families are trying to get to their destinations safely “without worrying about an unregistered bike blowing through an intersection.”

Weatherly said that Richmond officers caught three to four juveniles who fled from them.

“Fleeing in a motor vehicle is not only dangerous and stupid, it’s a felony,” Weatherly stated.

He also encouraged parents to talk to their kids about this.

Weatherly says it creates a “dangerous situation for everyone around you, and we’re going to respond every single time.”

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