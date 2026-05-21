Area municipal airport receives over $1M in federal funding

RICHMOND, Indiana — The Richmond Municipal Airport has been awarded $1.4 million in federal funding.

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The funding, provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Airport Terminal Program (ATP), is an investment in the aviation infrastructure and economic development of the Richmond community, a city spokesperson said.

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The federal funding is designated for necessary terminal and facility improvements.

These enhancements are designed to improve safety, accessibility and the overall passenger experience, while also positioning the airport for sustained growth, the spokesperson said.

“This award represents a major step forward for Richmond Municipal Airport and our community. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver meaningful investments in local infrastructure and this funding will help ensure our airport can better serve residents, businesses and visitors for years to come,” Richmond Mayor Ron Oler said.

The Airport Terminal Program looks to modernize airport terminals nationwide by addressing aging infrastructure and increasing accessibility and sustainability.

Planned improvements for the Richmond Municipal Airport include terminal modernization, infrastructure upgrades and accessibility enhancements.

The grant may also fund other projects focused on improving operational efficiency and customer service, the spokesperson said.

Additional details on the project timelines will be announced as plans move forward.

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