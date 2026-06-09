Attic fire causes $90K worth of damage to Riverside home

RIVERSIDE — An attic fire caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a home in Riverside on Tuesday morning.

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Around 8:23 a.m., crews responded to the 920 block of Silverleaf Drive on reports of a structure fire.

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According to Riverside Fire Chief Mark Miller, the residents were able to evacuate after they noticed smoke coming from the attic.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The fire caused approximately $90,000 worth of damage to the home.

Crews from Dayton, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and Beavercreek responded as mutual aid.

Crews operated on the scene for just over two hours.

The cause of the fire was electrical, and it originated in the attic.

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