Former township trustee accused of filming juvenile in bathroom learns punishment

PREBLE COUNTY — A former local township trustee accused of filming a juvenile in a bathroom learns his punishment.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Joseph Wade Guthrie, of Eaton, had pleaded guilty to one count each of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on May 4.

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Guthrie avoided jail time and received probation for his crimes, according to records from the Preble County Court of Common Pleas.

He received five years of community control and continuing outpatient counseling.

Guthrie has been designated a Tier 1 Sex Offender, meaning he is required to register annually for 15 years.

A release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office said he was accused of digitally recording two juveniles “in a place where the victims had an expectation of privacy.”

At the time of his arrest, Guthrie was a Gasper Township trustee.

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