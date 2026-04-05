Man accused of shooting at juveniles after ‘ding-dong-ditch’ prank at his home

GREEN TWP. — A man is facing several charges after he reportedly shot at juveniles who performed a “ding-dong-ditch” on his Ohio home.

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Yarvis Godfrey, 33, has been charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, and discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premises, according to court documents obtained by our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.

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The man allegedly fired his gun at a vehicle, filled with juveniles, leaving the 5200 block of Starvue Drive in Green Township.

The juveniles told police that they reportedly went to the neighborhood to ding-dong-ditch the house. They said that they banged on the front door, ran back to their vehicle, and drove away, WCPO said.

They were heading back up the street to the home they ding-dong-ditched, and saw a man with a gun with a green light or laser. The juveniles told officers that the man reportedly fired shots at them, court records said.

Godfrey allegedly followed them and confronted them while police arrived, WCPO reported.

Officers found a bullet hole in the trunk of the vehicle used by the teens. They also located two more bullet holes in the neighborhood homes. Officers discovered a .45 caliber shell casing in the roadway in front of Godfrey’s home, court records stated.

Green Township officers obtained a search warrant and found a semi-automatic pistol with a green laser inside Godfrey’s homes, WCPO reported.

Court records stated that Godfrey admitted to police that he shot at the vehicle, but “attempted to take out the tire of the vehicle.”

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

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