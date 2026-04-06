People lining up for grand opening of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s

HUBER HEIGHTS — People lined up on Sunday night before the grand opening of Ohio’s first Bu-ee’s on Monday.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with people across Ohio who traveled to Huber Heights for Monday’s grand opening. We share their reactions LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Buc-ee’s will officially open its doors on Monday in Huber Heights on State Route 235 and Interstate 70.

Leah and Josh Wolfe drove from Akron for the grand opening.

“If Buc-cee’s is a cult, I’m in it. Yeah, I say that frequently,” said Leah Wolfe.

She told Patterson that when they heard about this opening, they just had to be here.

“I said, ‘Listen, we’re going to have to move some schedules around, because we got to go to Buc-ee’s.’”

Governor Mike DeWine will officially welcome Buc-ee’s in Ohio with a ribbon-cutting at noon on Monday.

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