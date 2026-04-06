Deputies, medics respond after crash traps at least 1 person in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a reported crash in Montgomery County on Sunday night.

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The crash was reported around 9:13 p.m. at the 5800 block of Frederick Pike, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center dispatch supervisor.

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The supervisor told News Center 7 that at least one person was reported trapped in one of the vehicles.

We are working to determine what caused the crash, and if anyone was injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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