Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s location to officially open

HUBER HEIGHTS — Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s will officially open in Huber Heights on Monday morning.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will show a Live look at the opening on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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Located on State Route 235 and Interstate 70, the doors will officially open at 6 a.m.

Some people plan to stay inside the store and shop for hours once the doors open.

Huber Heights police will be on patrol in the area, and ODOT has electronic message boards to control traffic.

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