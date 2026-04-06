Residents to lose water for valve repairs in Urbana neighborhood

URBANA — Residents in an Urbana neighborhood will not have water on Monday morning for a water valve repair.

On Apr. 6, the repair will begin on Ohio 29 between Bon Air Drive and Tanglewood Drive, starting around 8 a.m., according to a social media post.

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Residents will only have access to Tanglewood Drive on the east entrance only.

Service should be restored later in the day.

Any questions should be directed to the Water Division at 937-652-4335.

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