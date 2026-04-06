Woman, child hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman and a child were transported to local hospitals for treatment after a crash on Sunday night in Montgomery County.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the crash happened around 9:13 p.m. at the 5800 block of Frederick Pike, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center dispatch supervisor.

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When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver had swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle that was passing in a no-passing zone.

After swerving to avoid the vehicle, the driver overcorrected, coming back onto the roadway, losing control of the vehicle, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office.

The vehicle then went off the roadway on the west side of the road, getting caught in trees over the embankment of the Stillwater River.

Both the child and the driver were removed from the vehicle without issue.

No injuries were reported, but both the driver and the child were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

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