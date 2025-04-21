Coroner IDs man found shot as police investigate arson

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man found shot after police responded to a suspected arson in Huber Heights has been identified.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Huber Heights police and firefighters were dispatched to Ascension Ink at the 6400 block of Chambersburg Road on Friday on reports of a possible arson.

“During this investigation, a separate call was received for a male with a gunshot wound to the head,” a police spokesperson said.

Police believe the two incidents are connected.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified that man as Seth Barker Jr., 48.

Huber Heights police referred to the investigation as a suicide, however, they didn’t provide additional information on the shooting, and an official cause of death has not been released.

