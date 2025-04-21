Man accused of shooting, killing 52-year-old woman enters insanity plea

MIAMISBURG — A man accused of shooting and killing a 52-year-old woman in Miamisburg is asking the court for a mental health evaluation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dametrius Turner, 32, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on April 15, according to Montgomery County court documents.

TRENDING STORIES:

Turner was indicted on charges including felonious assault, murder, grand theft, tampering with evidence, drug possession, and assault.

On March 12, Miamisburg police were called to reports of a shooting at home on Golden Arrow Court around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found 52-year-old Leslie Ross dead inside. She had been shot five times.

Turner was not at the scene when police arrived. Police then began searching for him with the help of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and multiple drones, K9s, and officers from several surrounding agencies.

He was arrested around 15 hours into the manhunt after being spotted by a couple.

A sanity evaluation has been ordered and a competency hearing will be held on June 4.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group