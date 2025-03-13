Coroner IDs 73-year-old woman killed in crash along busy Dayton street

DAYTON — A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Dayton on Wednesday evening.

Ruby Robinson was identified Thursday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened at the corner of Stanley Avenue and Helena Street just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened when a Buick Lacrosse was going east on E. Helena Street and tried to make a left turn at Stanley Avenue.

According to a Dayton Police crash report, when the Buick went to turn, it failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and collided with a BMW X5.

After being hit, the Buick went off the north side of the road, hit a stop sign, and then hit a building, according to the report.

The 78-year-old man who was driving the Buick and his passenger, Robinson, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Robinson later died there.

The other driver told police that he would get to the hospital on his own.

The crash remains under investigation.

