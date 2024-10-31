Coroner IDs 64-year-old man killed in Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE — The coroner’s office has identified the 64-year-old man killed in a house fire Wednesday morning.

As reported on Wednesday on News Center 7 at 5, Riverside firefighters responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Rondowa Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

The man killed has been identified as Kenneth Young, 64, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

He died at Miami Valley Hospital.

The cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined, the coroner’s office said.

The case remains under investigation.

