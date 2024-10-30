UPDATE: 1 dead after house fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A person is dead after a house fire in Riverside Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher is at the scene and has the latest information this morning on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Riverside firefighters responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Rondowa Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

Fire officials told Mason at the scene that a person died.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



