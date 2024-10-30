UPDATE: 1 dead after house fire in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A person is dead after a house fire in Riverside Wednesday morning.
Riverside firefighters responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Rondowa Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.
Fire officials told Mason at the scene that a person died.
We will update this story.
