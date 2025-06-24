Coroner IDs 23-year-old man recovered from Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — The man whose body was recovered after he disappeared while swimming at Madison Lakes on Saturday has been identified.

Manuel Jansen, 23, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, according to a release sent Tuesday morning.

Trotwood police and fire crews were initially called to Madison Lakes on reports of a drowning after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Trotwood Fire Department Public Information Officer Ralph Bowman told News Center 7 crews on scene Saturday night that a 23-year-old man was swimming with his family in the lake when he disappeared underneath the water.

The family told first responders that they turned around and the man, later identified as Jansen, was no longer there.

Rescue crews spent hours searching Saturday night, but had to suspend operations. They returned to Madison Lakes Sunday morning to continue searching.

Bowman confirmed that the rescue turned into a recovery operation Saturday night due to how long Jansen had been underwater.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed that rescue crews recovered the Jansen’s body around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Trotwood officials urged the public not to swim in the lake on Monday. Jansen’s death marked the fifth drowning in 12 years at Madison Lakes.

