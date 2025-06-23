‘Choose safety;’ Firefighters urge public to stop swimming in local lake after 5th drowning

TROTWOOD — After the fifth drowning in 12 years, firefighters are urging the public not to swim in a local lake.

News Center 7 previously reported that a 23-year-old man’s body was recovered after he went missing while swimming at Madison Lakes over the weekend.

Trotwood Fire Department said the location “continues to prove deceptively dangerous.”

Firefighters said in almost every case, they are told by friends and family of the victim that they always swim at Madison Lakes.

“Repeated familiarity should never be mistaken for safety. Madison Lakes is not monitored, not maintained for recreational swimming, and not safe,” the department said in a release. “We urge the public: Stop swimming in Madison Lakes.”

The 23-year-old has not yet been identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

