TSA finds knife, saw blade hidden in cane at airport checkpoint

CHARLOTTE, NC — Transportation Security Administration stopped a knife and a saw blade inside a walking cane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The item was found at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, our sister station WSOC reported.

Passengers can only pack sharp objects in checked baggage, such as knives and saw blades.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer who identified the concealed items noted an object in the X-ray image that warranted further inspection.

The TSA officer who inspected the cane offered the traveler several options: return the cane to his car, leave it with a non-traveling companion, place it in checked baggage, or voluntarily abandon it at the checkpoint.

The traveler chose to leave the cane with TSA and continue his journey.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group