Police investigating reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Lakebend Drive around 11:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos and video from the scene from an iWitness 7 viewer show several Dayton police cruisers and fire personnel on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group