Local man recognized for quick thinking after noticing possible scam involving elderly man

BEAVERCREEK — A local police department recently recognized a man for his quick thinking and willingness to help someone in need.

Beavercreek police say Liam Barlow helped stop an elderly man from being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Barlow called police on June 12 after witnessing a possible scam at a local gas station.

The department says Barlow saw an elderly man using a Bitcoin ATM while on speaker phone with someone who was telling him how to transfer money.

Officers quickly responded and intervened before the man deposited more money.

Upon arrival, they learned the man had already deposited $1,500 out of the planned $17,000.

The victim told officers that someone claiming to be from his bank called him and warned him of fraudulent activity, according to the department.

To correct the alleged issue, the scammer told the victim to withdraw $25,000 and deposit it through Bitcoin.

The department would like to remind community members that legitimate businesses or banks will never ask you to send money through Bitcoin, gift cards, or wire transfers.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is encouraged to hang up and contact their bank or local police department directly.

