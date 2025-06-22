Large first responder presence on scene of water rescue at Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — Authorities are responding to a water rescue call at Madison Lakes in Trotwood Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The water rescue was initially reported around 9:50 p.m.
The supervisor told News Center 7 that crews are actively searching for at least one person.
News Center 7 crews are on scene and see several firefighters and police officers.
We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
