Deputies, medics respond to crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a crash in Mercer County on Saturday night.
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The crash happened on State Route 219 and Hillside Court, according to a Mercer County dispatcher.
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When News Center 7 contacted dispatchers, no other information was available.
We are working to find out what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
News Center 7 will follow this story.
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