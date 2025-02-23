Illegal contraband discovered at Ohio jail

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Contraband was found at an Ohio jail last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 20 the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post that contraband had been found during routine operations at the Lorain County Jail.

Correctional officers found homemade alcohol and pen-and-paper soaked in clipper cleaner that was “being used in an attempt to create a hazardous smoking material,” according to the post.

“Thanks to the diligence and professionalism of our correctional officers this contraband was swiftly discovered and removed, helping to maintain the safety and security of our facility,” the post read.

