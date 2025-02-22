Indiana deputies arrest woman wanted out of Ohio

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — Authorities arrested a wanted suspect in Richmond, Indiana on Wednesday.

Arien Hildebrand, 41, of Richmond, was wanted on a full-extradition felony probation violation warrant from Ohio, according to a spokesperson from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. She was considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies learned that Hildebrand was inside a house in the 1000 block of Parry Street.

The spokesperson said deputies believed there was drug activity inside due to prior surveillance.

Deputies surrounded the house and tried to reach Hildebrand by knocking and making announcements.

The house was across the street from Hibberd School and the incident was taking place during dismissal time.

The spokesperson said the sheriff’s office worked with school officials to make sure the students were safe.

“As an added measure of caution, deputies delayed further action until after school dismissal,” the spokesperson said.

Deputies on scene contacted the Indiana State Police SWAT team and other agencies for help.

Hildebrand voluntarily left the house and was arrested before the SWAT team arrived.

Keith Bronston, 62, of Richmond was also inside the house. He was arrested on an assisting a criminal charge, according to the spokesperson.

Keith Bronston (Courtesy of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

