Clark County Sheriff’s Office major dies after nearly 30 years of service

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County Sheriff’s Office major died after nearly 30 years of service on Monday.

Major Andy Reynolds, 50, of Springfield, served as deputy sheriff at the sheriff’s office for the past 28 years, and was major for the past eight years, according to his obituary.

He earned several awards during his career, including the Sheriff’s Award, the Meritorious Award, the Homicide Apprehension Award and the Exceptional Service Award.

Reynolds died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at UC Medical Center MICU for their support, compassion and exceptional care during the past month,” the obituary read.

Reynolds graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1992 and the Clark State Police Academy in 1995.

He is survived by his wife, six children, parents and brothers.

A visitation will take place at Conroy Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mass will be held on Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow.

“It is with great sorrow that we extend our sincere condolences to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on the passing of Major Andy Reynolds. We ask that you keep his family, colleagues, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the Clark County EMA said in a social media post.

