City council considering pause on new health facilities in Greene County

XENIA — A city council is trying to postpone a Greene County hospital project.

Kettering Health announced plans to build a new hospital that would replace Kettering Health Greene Memorial with a new $44 million medical center, Kettering Health Xenia, as News Center 7 reported back on Aug. 7.

The news came after Xenia city officials offered to acquire Greene Memorial from the healthcare network.

The proposed pause is on the Xenia City Council’s agenda for them to vote at tonight’s meeting.

It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

