City responds to Kettering Health Network’s plans for new health center in Greene County

XENIA — The City of Xenia released a statement sharing their displeasure with Kettering Health Network’s plans for a new health center in Greene County.

News Center 7 previously reported that Kettering Health Greene Memorial will be replaced with Kettering Health Xenia, a medical center that will feature a full-service emergency room and imaging services that include MRI, CT, and X-Ray.

The City of Xenia released a statement Tuesday evening following the Health Networks announcement.

“The City of Xenia is aware of Kettering Health Network’s announcement of its intentions to close Greene Memorial Hospital and replace the hospital with a stand-alone emergency medical center,” the City said in the statement.

The announcement of the new medical center comes nearly a week after the City of Xenia wanted to take over control of Greene Memorial Hospital from Kettering Health, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“The City does not support this approach and sees this move for what it is—a further reduction in services that will force our residents to seek basic healthcare outside of Greene County and displace current Greene Memorial Hospital employees,” The city said in the statement. “The Xenia City Council will continue to fight for improved care, seeking partnerships with healthcare providers that are truly committed to the best interests of patients.”













