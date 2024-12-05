City to begin demolition of long-time ‘eyesore’ in Xenia

XENIA — The City of Xenia has announced it will soon start demolishing a former hotel long considered an eyesore.

Xenia said they expect the demolition of the former Ramada Inn at 300 Xenia Towne Square to begin before Christmas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are thrilled to finally see work start to bring this structure down, clearing the way for future development opportunities in the new Market District,” said Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman.

Funding for the demolition of the hotel and six other residential and commercial buildings in Greene County came from the Ohio Department of Development through its Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.

News Center 7 previously reported that there was initially a proposal in March to use $13 million in public money that would have come revenue share plan from Xenia Community Schools.

It is anticipated the work will be completed by mid-April 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



