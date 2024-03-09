Eyesore to be demolished, local school district asked to foot part of the bill

XENIA — A former hotel in the heart of Xenia is being taken down.

“Hotel has been the eyesore for a long time,” Michael Tunstall said.

Tunstall has lived across from the Ramada at the Xenia Towers.

The Ramada is set to be demolished after sitting vacant for years.

Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman said it’s part of their revitalization program.

“What folks told us is that they wanted an extension of what the downtown used to feel like,” Merriman said.

Better sidewalks, walkable neighborhoods, and also more restaurants.

The total investment is $153 million, but they need $13 million in public money.

The city told News Center 7 that they need Xenia Community Schools to agree on a revenue share plan to move the project forward.

“So the schools don’t lose any money, they continue to get what they currently are getting,” Merriman said.

Last week Superintendent Gabe Lofton made a post on social media opposing the initial proposal, stating they were asked to voluntarily forego revenue for decades to come.

“It’s for a 30-year term, if the city was able to pay off our debt obligation on the site sooner then the schools would start getting that full revenue allotment sooner,” Merriman said. “They’re actually going to get 25% of what they otherwise would have gotten, were it not for this revenue sharing agreement.”

News Center 7 went to the school board to ask Lofton to address the statement.

He said this is now a budget issue and to reach out to the school board.

