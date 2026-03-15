Church sustains moderate damage after HVAC fire

SPRINGFIELD — The cause has been revealed for a church fire that happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

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News Center 7 previously reported that firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a church in Clark County.

Crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Moorefield Street in Springfield, according to a Clark County Dispatcher.

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The Moorefield Fire Department arrived on scene to flames visible on the roof of the Faith in Christ Lutheran Church.

Mutual aid was provided by neighboring departments, including the Springfield Fire Rescue, German Township Fire Department, and the Pleasant Township Fire Department.

During the investigation, it was determined that the cause of the fire was that the wind blew a section of the rubber roof over the top of the HVAC units, according to Moorefield Fire Chief Kevin Stevens.

The church sustained moderate roof damage, along with interior smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported from the result of the fire.

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