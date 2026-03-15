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UPDATE: Over 2,000 outages reported after powerful winds move through region

By WHIO Staff
Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Just over 2,000 people are still without power on Sunday morning after Friday’s windstorms.

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As of 12:16 a.m. on Sunday, 1,564 AES Ohio customers have reported not having power, according to the AES outage map.

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First Energy reports that over 800 customers in Champaign and Clark counties are without power.

A total of 2,402 people across the Miami Valley are still without power.

AES Ohio said in a social media post on Saturday that crews made strong progress.

“Crews and support teams continue working around the clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Due to extensive damage across our system, restoration will continue through the weekend for some customers,” said AES Ohio.

Tips on how to stay safe during a power outage can be found here.

We will continue following this story.

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