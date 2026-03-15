UPDATE: Over 2,000 outages reported after powerful winds move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Just over 2,000 people are still without power on Sunday morning after Friday’s windstorms.

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As of 12:16 a.m. on Sunday, 1,564 AES Ohio customers have reported not having power, according to the AES outage map.

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First Energy reports that over 800 customers in Champaign and Clark counties are without power.

A total of 2,402 people across the Miami Valley are still without power.

AES Ohio said in a social media post on Saturday that crews made strong progress.

“Crews and support teams continue working around the clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Due to extensive damage across our system, restoration will continue through the weekend for some customers,” said AES Ohio.

Our crews have made strong progress overnight, restoring power to approximately 90% of customers impacted by the wind storm. As of 9:45 AM, about 10,600 customers remain without power from 962 outage incidents.



Crews and support teams continue working around the clock to… pic.twitter.com/PoL3REafl2 — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) March 14, 2026

Tips on how to stay safe during a power outage can be found here.

We will continue following this story.

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